🔥Author calls for Brexit coin ‘boycott’ over lack of Oxford comma🔥

For a time, it seemed nothing could divide the nation more sharply than Brexit.

Today, even that most seismic of issues faced being dwarfed by a new controversy featuring a coin, a quotation, and a comma.

A new 50p coin commemorating Brexit caused a very British conundrum, as fans and critics vied over the absence of the Oxford comma from its phrase “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”.

Sir Philip Pullman, the award-winning author, led the charge, calling for all literate people to boycott the coins. Some claimed the omission of a second comma was “killing” them, while others declared Pullman plainly wrong.

The coin, which had already been condemned by fervent remain supporters for appearing to celebrate Britain’s exit from the EU, will enter circulation on Friday, and bears the date 31 January 2020.

After its image was revealed this weekend, remainers said they would refuse to accept the coin from shopkeepers arguing it would “rub our noses” in the referendum defeat.