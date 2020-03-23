🔥Australian shops run out of weights and exercise equipment in latest coronavirus panic-buying craze🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Weights and exercise equipment are the latest items to be stripped from stores’ shelves as gyms close their doors under new social distancing guidelines.

People around the world have been panic buying items such as pasta and toilet roll as countries continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

As of midday today, gyms, restaurants, cafes, places of worship and cinemas closed in Australia.

The move to close gyms saw a new wave of panic buying from stores such as Target, Kmart, Big W and Rebel Sports as shoppers rushed to buy weights, treadmills and exercise bikes to set up home gyms while in isolation.

Gyms have closed in Australia (Photo by Sam Sabourin on Unsplash)

A sign in the Decathlon store in Sydney’s Inner West read: “Due to current circumstances, we are sold out of most of our weight training equipment.

“We are currently working on the issue. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

One disappointed Las Vegas shopper took to Twitter to express his frustration at not being able to find any exercise equipment in shops.

He said he had gained 10lbs since having to stay at home.

Another Twitter user shared a picture of empty shelves in a Sydney shop.

Last week, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on members of the public to stop panic buying.

“It’s not sensible, it’s not helpful and I’ve got to say it has been one of the most disappointing things I’ve seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis,” said the Prime Minister.

“That is not who we are as people. It is not necessary. It is not something that people should be doing.”

In response to the panic buyers Australian supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles introduced measures to give elderly and vulnerable shoppers early access to stores.