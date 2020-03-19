🔥Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls for end to 'ridiculous' coronavirus stockpiling: 'It must stop'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Australian Prime Minister has issued a blunt message to shoppers stripping supermarket shelves of supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying hoarding “must stop”.

With more than 700 confirmed cases in the country, Scott Morrison slammed Australians who have been bulk buying in fear of a lockdown, calling it “ridiculous, un-Australian” behaviour.

“I can’t be more blunt about it,” Mr Morrison said. “Stop it.

“It’s not sensible, it’s not helpful and I’ve got to say it has been one of the most disappointing things I’ve seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis.”

He added: “That is not who we are as people. It is not necessary. It is not something that people should be doing.

“It is distracting attention and efforts that need to be going into other measures, to be focusing on how we maintain supply chains into these shopping centres.

“There is no reason for people to be hoarding supplies in fear of a lockdown or anything like this.

“I am seeking Australia’s common sense cooperation with these very clear advisory positions: Stop doing it. It’s ridiculous, it’s un-Australian and it must stop.”

This week, Australian supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles introduced measures to give elderly and vulnerable shoppers early access to stores.

It comes as Mr Morrison announced a new host of measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus, which include restrictions on over-the-counter medicine and partial border closures.

Australia is now banning incoming passengers who are not citizens, permanent residents or direct family members of residents.

The Prime Minister said 80 per cent of cases of coronavirus detected in Australia have been people infected overseas or by direct contact with someone who had been infected overseas.