🔥Australian Open quarter-finals preview & predictions: Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and Halep in the mix🔥

After a breathless eight days in Melbourne, there are 16 players left in the men’s and women’s singles draws at the Australian Open.

A first-time champion is guaranteed in the women’s draw, while four of the eight men left in the men’s side – Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka – have previously got their hands on the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

Here we take a look at all eight quarter-final matches and predict who will advance to the semi-finals.

Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur (Tuesday, 12am UK time)

A surprise quarter-final given Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka were in this section of the draw but an intriguing match-up nonetheless.

Tunisia’s Jabeur, 25, became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, having come through a formidable set of opponents in the form of Britain’s Johanna Konta, France’s Caroline Garcia, former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and China’s Wang Qiang – who had taken out Williams in the previous round.





Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur Ranking Kenin: 15 Jabeur: 78 Age Kenin: 21 Jabeur: 25 Best Australian Open performance Kenin: Quarter-final (2020) Jabeur: Quarter-final (2020) Best Grand Slam performance Kenin: Quarter-final (Australian Open, 2020) Jabeur: Quarter-final (Australian Open, 2020) Odds (Sky Bet) Kenin: 2/5 Jabeur: 2/1

It’s also Kenin’s first appearance in the last-eight of a Slam. The American, 21, is a known admirer of Maria Sharapova.

A tough match to call but 14th seed Kenin has to view this as a glorious opportunity to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final.

Prediction: Kenin in 3

Ash Barty vs Petra Kvitova (Tuesday, not before 1.30am UK time)

A more expected quarter-final match in the top half of the women’s draw, but equally difficult to call.

The pair met at the same stage in the 2019, with Kvitova ending Australian hopes at their home Slam, with a 6-1 6-4 win.





Ash Barty vs Petra Kvitova Ranking Barty: 1 Kvitova: 7 Age Barty: 23 Kvitova: 29 Best Australian Open performance Barty: Quarter-final (2019, 2020) Kvitova: Final (2019) Best Grand Slam performance Barty: Champion (French Open, 2019) Kvitova: Champion x 2 (Wimbledon, 2011 & 2014) Odds (Sky Bet) Barty: 4/6 Kvitova: 6/5

Barty has continued to grow as a player since then – becoming the world No. 1, while Kvitova has, arguably, stalled but this remains an incredibly tight match-up.

I’d expect it to be far closer than last year’s encounter, but Kvitova has the edge.

Prediction: Kvitova in 3

Tennis Sandgren vs Roger Federer (Tuesday, NB 3.30am UK time)

It’s been a curious tournament for world No. 3 Federer, who can count himself fortunate to have not crashed out in the third round.

Down 8-4 in a fifth-set tiebreak, John Millman missed his chance to take a misfiring Federer out of a Grand Slam for a second time.

He seemed to rediscover his groove against Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round and will hope to continue that against a player he should, in truth, be swatting aside.





Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren Ranking Federer: 3 Sandgren: 100 Age Federer: 38 Sandgren: 28 Best Australian Open performance Federer: Champion x6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018) Sandgren: Quarter-final (2018, 2020) Best Grand Slam performance Federer: Champion x 20 (Australian Open (6), French Open 2009, Wimbledon (8), US Open (5)) Sandgren: Quarter-final (Australian Open, 2018 & 2020) Odds (Sky Bet) Federer: 1/12 Sandgren: 13/2

This is Sandgren’s second run to the Australian Open quarter-finals but the fact he’s lower-ranked now than he was in 2018 shows how little he’s kicked on.

Federer’s form may be a concern but Sandgren should lack the weapons to lay a glove on him.

Prediction: Federer in 3

Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic (Tuesday, NB 8am UK time)

This should be by far Djokovic’s biggest test of the tournament to date – and potentially could be the toughest assignment he faces.

That might be a strange comment given Raonic is yet to beat the 16-time Grand Slam champion in nine meetings, but his dominance over Federer at Grand Slam level and Nadal on a hard court suggests he will feel confident heading into those match-ups, while he remains a cut above at the Australian Open.

Raonic has been plagued by injuries since reaching a career-high world No. 3 in 2016 but has enjoyed an impressive run to the quarter-finals in Melbourne.





Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic Ranking Raonic: 35 Djokovic: 2 Age Raonic: 29 Djokovic: 32 Best Australian Open performance Raonic: Semi-final (2016) Djokovic: Champion x 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019) Best Grand Slam performance Raonic: Final (Wimbledon, 2016) Djokovic: Champion x 16 (Australian Open (7), French Open 2016, Wimbledon (5), US Open (3)) Odds (Sky Bet) Raonic: 5/1 Djokovic: 1/8

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Marin Cilic were among those to be dispatched by the big-serving Canadian, who is capable of taking matches off his opponent’s racquet with his booming strokes.

Unfortunately for him, Djokovic is the best returner to have ever played the game and he will need a near-perfect serving performance if he’s to down the most successful male at this event.

Prediction: Djokovic in 4

Anett Kontaveit vs Simona Halep (Wednesday, time TBC)

It’s been a heck of a tournament for Estonia’s Kontaveit, who impressively thumped sixth seed Belinda Bencic in round three before following that victory up with a narrow win against hugely talented teenager Iga Swiatek.

For Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, it’s been a comfortable week – she’s yet to drop a set.





Anett Kontaveit vs Simona Halep Ranking Kontaveit: 31 Halep: 3 Age Kontaveit: 24 Halep: 28 Best Australian Open performance Kontaveit: Quarter-final (2020) Halep: Final (2018) Best Grand Slam performance Kontaveit: Quarter-final (2020) Halep: Champion x2 (French Open 2018, Wimbledon 2019) Odds (Sky Bet) Kontaveit: 7/4 Halep: 4/9

One of three two-time Grand Slam winners left in the draw, Halep is my favourite to win the title – should she do that it would leave the US Open as the only major tournament she’s yet to win.

Kontaveit has a lot to her game but this isn’t a match-up that suits her, she’s yet to take a set off Halep and I’d expect that to stay the same.

Prediction: Halep in 2

Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavyluchenkova (Wednesday, TBC)

Another player who is yet to go beyond the quarter-finals at a major takes on another two-time Grand Slam winner in this one.

But in this instance, the non-Slam champion is the higher ranked player.

Muguruza, who has won the French Open and Wimbledon, has been wildly inconsistent but has proven that when she’s hot, she’s one of the toughest players to handle.





Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Ranking Muguruza: 32 Pavlyuchenkova: 30 Age Muguruza: 26 Pavlyuchenkova: 28 Best Australian Open performance Muguruza: Quarter-final (2017, 2020) Pavlyuchenkova: Quarter-final (2017, 2019, 2020) Best Grand Slam performance Muguruza: Champion x2 (French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2017) Pavlyuchenkova: Quarter-final (All four Slams) Odds (Sky Bet) Muguruza: 1/2 Pavlyuchenkova: 13/8

Pavlyuchenkova is no pushover – she’s reached the quarter-finals of every Slam – and this is her best event statistically, can she make it third time lucky by reaching the final four?

Both have taken out big names, with the Russian dispatching Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber and the Spaniard seeing off Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens, but Muguruza has to be considered the favourite.

Prediction: Muguruza in 2

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Zverev (Wednesday, TBC)

This tournament could prove to be a turning point for Zverev at Grand Slams.

Yet to reach the semi-finals at a major, the seventh seed has failed to replicate his best form on the biggest stages – usually wearing himself out with needless five-setters.

That hasn’t been the case here. Yet to drop a set – having faced some decent opponents – the German should be fresh for this match-up.





Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Zverev Ranking Wawrinka: 15 Zverev: 7 Age Wawrinka: 34 Zverev: 22 Best Australian Open performance Wawrinka: Champion (2014) Zverev: Quarter-final (2020) Best Grand Slam performance Wawrinka: Champion x3 (Australian Open 2014, French Open 2015, US Open 2016) Zverev: Quarter-final (French Open x2, Australian Open 2020) Odds (Sky Bet) Wawrinka: 5/4 Zverev: 8/13

Experience is on Wawrinka’s side – he has, after all, won three Grand Slam titles – but he hasn’t reached a semi-final since reaching the final of the French Open in 2017 and his subsequent knee surgeries.

A win over fourth seed Daniil Medvedev is not to be sniffed at but at 34, Wawrinka is perhaps not the force he once was and Zverev should sense this is a glorious opportunity.

Should the serving woes that have plagued him over the past 12 months stay away, I fancy him to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final.

Prediction: Zverev in 4

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem (Wednesday, TBC)

The tie of the round.

World No. 1 vs the fifth seed. The 2009 champion against one of the most improved players on a hard court.

The last time these two met on a hard court at Grand Slam level, Nadal clinched a dramatic US Open quarter-final win in a fifth set tiebreak.





Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Ranking Nadal: 1 Thiem: 5 Age Nadal: 33 Thiem: 26 Best Australian Open performance Nadal: Champion (2009) Thiem: Quarter-final (2020) Best Grand Slam performance Nadal: Champion x 19 (Australian Open 2009, French Open (12), Wimbledon (2), US Open (4) Thiem: Final (French Open 2018, 2019) Odds (Sky Bet) Nadal: 4/11 Thiem 9/4

It has proven to be the catalyst for the Austrian to kick on on this surface. Last year he won a first Masters 1000 title against Federer at Indian Wells and beat both Federer and Djokovic at the ATP Finals this year.

Both are at their best on clay but this is a match that can provide thrilling entertainment on any surface.

I’ve got a sneaking suspicion this will go the distance and, boldly, I’m backing Thiem to get the job done – although this one really could go either way.

Prediction: Thiem in 5





