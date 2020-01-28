🔥Australian Open 2020: How to watch Australian Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule🔥

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of 2020, and competition to get the season off to a flying start will be intense.

Novak Djokovic is cruising along hoping to defend his title but will be pushed all the way by a string of fierce competitors.

Fan favourite Roger Federer will draw in the crowds once more, while Number 1 seed Rafael Nadal will hope to make a big impact.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 tennis tournament.

Australian Open 2020 prize money – full details

When is the Australian Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday 20th January 2020 and runs until Sunday 2nd February 2020.

Where is the Australian Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open schedule

We will update this section each day with the upcoming Order of Play so you will know exactly when matches will take place.

Monday 27th January – DAY 8 Order of Play

Tuesday 28th January – DAY 9 Order of Play

Wednesday 29th January – DAY 10 Order of Play

Thursday 30th January – DAY 11 Order of Play

Friday 31st January – DAY 12 Order of Play

Saturday 1st February – DAY 13 Order of Play

Sunday 2nd February – DAY 14 Order of Play

How to watch and live stream Australian Open in the UK