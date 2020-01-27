🔥Australian Open 2020 Day 9 schedule – Tuesday’s Order of Play🔥

Novak Djokovic takes on his second seeded opponent of the Australian Open on Day 9 after dispatching Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.

Roger Federer and Ash Barty are also in action at Rod Laver Arena as they continue to push for titles in the Men’s and Women’s singles tournaments respectively.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 9.

Australian Open Day 9 schedule

Tuesday 28th January

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

How to watch Australian Open 2020 on TV and live streaming

Australian Open 2020 prize money – full details

Rod Laver Arena

From 00: 00am



S. Kenin (14) v O. Jabeur

Not before 1: 30am



A. Barty (1) v P. Kvitova (7)

Not before 3: 30am



T. Sandgren v R. Federer (3)

From 8: 00am



M. Raonic (32) v N. Djokovic (2)



M. Purcell/L. Saville v S. Gonzalez/K. Skupski

Margaret Court Arena

From 00: 00am



M. Bahrami/F. Santoro v P. Cash/M. Woodforde (Legends)

Not before 1: 30am



B. Krejcikova (4)/K. Siniakova (4) v G. Dabrowski (6)/J. Ostapenko (6)



M. Arevalo/J. O’Mara v I. Dodig (4)/F. Polasek (4)

Not before 5: 00am



B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) v A. Anisimova/N. Kyrgios

1573 Arena

From 00: 00am



D. Hantuchova/M. Navratilova v N. Bradtke/M. Fernandez (Legends)

Not before 1: 00am



H. Kontinen/J. Struff v R. Ram (11)/J. Salisbury (11)



C. Gauff/C. McNally v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)



J. Moore/M. Ebden v G. Dabrowski (3)/H. Kontinen (3)

Court 3

From 00: 00am



J. Bjorkman/T. Johansson v W. Ferreira/G. Ivanisevic (Legends)

Not before 1: 30am



S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v J. Brady/C. Dolehide

Not before 3: 30am



H. Chan (7)/L. Chan (7) v E. Mertens (3)/A. Sabalenka (3)



B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v J. Ostapenko/L. Paes



L. Chan (6)/I. Dodig (6) v A. Klepac/E. Roger-Vasselin