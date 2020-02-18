🔥Australian magazine's Harry and Meghan split claim 'blatantly incorrect'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An Australian magazine article which claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage was over was “blatantly incorrect”, a press watchdog has ruled.

Woman’s Day published a front page headline in May 2019, which read: “Palace confirms the marriage is over! Why Harry was left with no choice but to end it.”

The story on page 12 went on to share “shock revelations” of Meghan’s past, claiming she had an “online relationship” with singer Matt Cardle.

It then claimed Meghan had pushed “a distraught Harry to breaking point”.

The Australian Press Council found on Monday that the headline did not back up the information in the story.

The story claimed that Meghan had an “online relationship” with singer Matt Cardle (PA)

In a statement, the council said: “In this case the headline made a statement that was blatantly incorrect and not supported by the article’s contents.

“While an entertainment publication can be expected to use some exaggeration, the headline was expressed as an unqualified fact that the Palace had confirmed the marriage was over.

“The Council considers that the statement in the headline was such that it was more than just an exaggeration, and that it was misleading.”

The watchdog went on to say that two of its guidelines had been breached.

Woman’s Day magazine, which is published by Bauer Media, argued that readers “expect a level of exaggeration in coverlines and headline”.

It also said celebrity publications provide “light entertainment” and readers “understand this is the case”.

The magazine said no one mentioned in the story had complained to them about it.

Woman’s Day said neither Harry or Meghan complained to them about the article (AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken legal action against media organisations in the past.

Harry filed claims in September against the owners of The Sun and the Daily Mirror over allegations his voicemail messages were illegally intercepted in the early 2000s.

Meghan then took legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle.