The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled on the eve of the first day of practice due to coronavirus concerns, it has been confirmed.

McLaren decided to withdraw from the Grand Prix in Melbourne following the discovery that a team member had contracted the Covid-19 disease.

Mercedes later followed suit in pulling out, telling the FIA and F1 that they could “no longer guarantee the safety of their employees”.

And following an emergency meeting with team bosses and F1 chiefs, the FIA have agreed to cancel the race weekend just hours before the first practice session was due to begin.

The FIA’s decision comes as sporting events across the world are postponed, cancelled or played without spectators, with the number of positive coronavirus cases increasing across Europe and the Far East.

But the latest postponement could cause a potential headache for the FIA in trying to fit both races later in the calendar, with 22 races on the official calendar for the 2020 season.

The Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled to take place in April in Shanghai, had already been postponed due to the original outbreak in Wuhan.

The second race on the calendar, the Bahrain Grand Prix, is currently set to go ahead but without spectators present and the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix could also be affected.

This page is being updated