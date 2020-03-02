🔥Australian Grand Prix organisers insist race will go ahead despite coronavirus fears🔥

The Formula 1 season will begin as planned with the Australian Grand Prix in two weekends’ time despite the coronavirus.

MotoGP has cancelled the first two races of its 2020 calendar because of the virus’ spread but Albert Park officials have insisted that Lewis Hamilton’s title defence is scheduled to go ahead as planned on March 15.

Australian Grand Prix CEO Andrew Westacott said: “Formula 1 has again confirmed overnight the Australian Grand Prix is going ahead and we’re looking forward to welcoming them and the teams to Melbourne. We are all systems.

“The finishing touches are being put on the circuit, Formula 1 freight and personnel are arriving in the coming days and we’re looking forward to opening the gates to the public on Thursday March 12.

“The health and safety of everyone at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2020 is paramount. The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has robust health, safety and emergency management arrangements in place at each event. We continue to closely monitor the situation in the lead-up to the grand prix.”

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto had raised concerns about coming from Italy where there have been travel restrictions but Westacott countered: “At this stage, there is no indication of further travel bans.”