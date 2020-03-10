🔥Australian football club apologises after advertising game as 'heterosexual event'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A top level Australian football club has apologised after promoting a match as a “homosexual event”.

The Western Sydney Wanderers said their match on Saturday 4 April against Perth Glory would be a “singles night”.

In an advert, the A-League side said “everyone is welcome”, before adding: “Please note this is a heterosexual event”.

The ploy was blasted on social media, with some people claiming it broke anti-discrimination laws.

The Wanderers apologised, saying the contentious wording had been removed.

But while they insisted “no-one is excluded”, the club appeared to stand by their plan that the event is designed for heterosexuals only, and said they could host a singles nights for those from the LGBTQI community in the future.

“We apologise for the wording and it has been removed from the event details,” a Wanderers spokesman said in a statement.

“From our research, a singles night is often sexual-orientation based – which is a consistent theme across these type of events, and we were attempting to give our audience clarity.

“No-one is excluded. This is our first attempt to run an event like this at match and, if successful, we could host others in the future, including for our LGBTQI family.”