🔥Australian firefighters say thank you to American colleagues and the world with billboard message in Times Square🔥

An Australian fire service has thanked volunteer American firefighters with an ad-board display in New York’s Times Square.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service used a massive screen to pass on their thanks to their comrades from the US, as well as all to all those who donated from across the world.

More than 30 people were killed across Australia in the wildfires – including three American firefighters.

Around 90 percent of the firefighters who battled the flames were volunteers.

In a video posted to the NSWRFS Twitter account, the Australians said: “This bushfire season has been one of the most challenging in our history.

“We’ve seen an incredible response from firefighters and the community.

“We want to say ‘thank you’ in the biggest way possible and take our message to the world.”

The billboard itself bore the message: “Imagine fighting a bushfire higher than this billboard.

“Thank you to the brave Australian and US firefighters defending Australia.

“And to the world for all your support.”

New South Wales – home to around a third of the 25 million people in Australia – bore the brunt of the wildfires.

But recent rains have helped the authorities control the situation, and water use restrictions will be lifted.

A total of 400mm (15.8 in) has fallen in some parts of the country this month alone.

Millions of acres of land were incinerated in the blazes.

The thank you message finished: “Thank you to Silvercast for donating the Billboard and Wunderman Thompson for making it happen.”