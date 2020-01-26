🔥Australian bookshop kicks out pick-up artists sent by date coaching company🔥

An Australian bookstore has urged a “dating coaching” company to stop sending clients to their store to practice “pickup” tactics.

Kinokuniya Sydney issued an open letter on Friday, saying it had become aware that a dating coaching company, which it did not name, had encouraged clients to visit the store and test their techniques.

The bookstore tweeted: “We apologise to any of our customers who have been approached in the store or had the negative experience of someone trying “pick-up” techniques with them… And to anyone who has felt harassed we offer our deepest apologies.

We have contacted the company we know is involved and requested they not enter the store again.”

Commercial courses and books coaching men to be “pickup artists” have been condemned for encouraging men to use psychological manipulation, intimidation and even coercion to attract – and keep – partners.

The industry has been criticised for teaching tactics such as “negging” – deliberately undermining women’s confidence – and other manipulative techniques intended to wear down resistance.

Readers praised Kinokuniya’s stand.

Writer Chloe Sargeant wrote on social media that an aspiring “pickup artist” had approached her in a bookstore and tried “some classic The Game pickup artist lines”, referring to the Neil Strauss’ 2005 book which sold 2.5million copies.