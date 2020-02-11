🔥Australia stars could face early recall from The Hundred ahead of Zimbabwe series🔥

A raft of Australian cricket stars ­contracted to teams in The Hundred, the ECB’s new short-form competition, could be forced to miss the second half of the tournament to join a national training camp ahead of a series against Zimbabwe.

It could leave the ECB needing to replace at least six of the 24 overseas players currently contracted to the eight teams.

They were picked up at October’s draft, alongside players from Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, Nepal and the West Indies.

10 Australians were picked, but not all of them are currently in favour with the national selectors. David Warner (Southern Brave), Aaron Finch (Northern Superchargers), Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc (both West Fire) are among those most likely to be affected.

Cricket Australia (CA) has not announced the details of the white-ball series against Zimbabwe, but Australian newspaper The Age reported on Tuesday that those selected would be required to report for duty in Brisbane on August 4, halfway through The Hundred, which begins on July 17.

It is possible that CA could decide that some players would benefit more from playing The Hundred — with a T20 World Cup in the autumn — than against Zimbabwe.

