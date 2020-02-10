🔥Australia rain: Four-day downpour causes flooding and power cuts in wildfire-ravaged parts of country🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A four-day downpour has caused flooding and powers cuts in wildfire-ravaged parts of Australia.

Emergency services responded to more than 5,000 incidents during a weekend of “wild weather” as the deluge of rain fell over eastern parts of the country.

While the precipitation helped put out deadly wildfires which have been plaguing the region since September, it also caused severe flooding with fallen trees and power cuts.

More than 100,000 homes remain without power across New South Wales and evacuation orders are in place in some areas, the BBC reported.

Rain is also forecast for the rest of the week.

A man struggles with the wind and rain in Sydney (Getty Images)

New South Wales Fire and Rescue, Deputy Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said: ” A huge thank you to all our staff for a massive effort during this weekends wild weather. On Sunday we responded to more than 5000 incidents, making it our busiest day on record ever.

“To put this into perspective this is double some of our busiest bushfire days this season.

“We took more than 16,000 triple zero calls over the weekend, attended more than 200 fires, more than 100 rescues, almost 400 storm related incidents and over 60 HAZMAT incidents.

“This was an incredible effort by all our staff on the ground, in our communications centres and all other support staff.”

Experts said it will take some time yet to know to what extent the rainfall has replenished dried-up rivers and quenched parched soil in some inland areas most affected by the three-year drought.

Quentin Grafton, an economics professor and water expert at Australian National University in Canberra, said the rain had broken the drought in some towns but had not fallen evenly across all the affected areas.

“At this stage, it’s very good news, and certainly much more than people could have wished for or expected,” he said.

“There are some very happy people.”

Torrential rain across the east coast of Australia

Mr Grafton added that the drought had badly affected an area of more than 1.5 million square kilometres (580,000 square miles), which is larger than the country of Ethiopia.

He said monitoring on major rivers over the coming days should provide a clearer picture of how much the rain has helped.

While services battled the downpour, others welcomed it.

On Saturday, firefighters declared that the Currowan fire, south of Sydney, was finally out after destroying more than 300 homes and razing 500,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) over two-and-a-half months.

A severe weather warning is in place for Sydney and most of the NSW coast (Getty Images)

“This is the most positive news we’ve had in some time,” the New South Wales Rural Fire Service tweeted on Monday.

”The recent rainfall has assisted firefighters to put over 30 fires out since Friday. Some of these blazes have been burning for weeks and even months.”

In all, Australia’s wildfires killed at least 33 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes.

The fires began causing widespread destruction towards the end of 2019, which was both the hottest and driest year in Australia’s recorded history, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

During the deluge over recent days, coastal areas have experienced some of the heaviest rainfall, which has caused flash flooding in some places. Sydney, the central coast and the Blue Mountains have received up to 16in since Friday, representing some of the heaviest falls in decades.

Dams in the greater Sydney area were more than 64 percent full on Monday after being only 42 percent full a week earlier, according to officials.