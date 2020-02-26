🔥Australia Ashes hero Steve Smith to captain Welsh Fire during The Hundred🔥

Australian star Steve Smith will captain Welsh Fire in the inaugural edition of The Hundred this summer.

The 30-year-old was one of three overseas players selected by the franchise at the competition’s draft in October, along with fellow Aussie Mitchell Starc and Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad.

Smith, who was the top-scoring batsman in last summer’s Ashes series, helping Australia retain the Urn, will lead a team that also includes the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton and Liam Plunkett.

Though he was stripped of the Australian captaincy following the ball-tampering scandal in 2018, he has held several leadership roles in franchise cricket around the world, including with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, where he skippers the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer.

The Hundred

“It’s an honour to be asked to captain Welsh Fire in the first year of The Hundred,” Smith said. “Our squad looks super strong with a great group of players who’ve dominated the international and domestic scenes for the past few years.

“Tom Banton is one of the most exciting young players in the world right now and Mitchell Starc brings the X-factor with the ball, so we’re looking to put on an amazing show for the fans in Cardiff.”

The take on the London-based Oval Invincibles in the tournament opener on Friday, July 17.