🔥Aussie rules AFL season to start on Thursday despite growing fears in Australia over coronavirus pandemic🔥

The AFL season will start on Thursday despite growing fears in Australia about the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the country has recorded 539 cases, with six deaths.

It was announced this week that Aussie Rules games would be played behind closed doors — matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground attract more than 90,000 spectators — and that the season had been trimmed to 17 games per team from 22.

The AFL Players’ Association said 88 per cent of their members wanted to start the season on time and this morning Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, despite banning mass gatherings of more than 100 people, left the decision up to the AFL.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan today said the season would go ahead after “wide consultation” inside the sports industry, with health authorities and the government.

The opening game is an iconic fixture between reigning champions Richmond and Melbourne rivals Carlton at the MCG.

“We embark on this journey with clear instruction from the government that all industry and all parts of society need to keep moving forward and we cannot stand still,” said McLachlan.

“We must go forward day by day listening to the advice and continue to make the best decisions for our industry while balancing well-being, welfare, leadership and economic and social impacts. We don’t know how many games we will get into this 153-game journey before we have to pause.

“But what I do know today is I feel comfortable with the government and medical advice and the support of our presidents, CEOs, players and coaches.

“Our industry is unified in making a decision to start.”

Matches have been shortened from 80 minutes to 66 under the new circumstances.

The competition could be postponed immediately if government advice changes or the pandemic worsens.