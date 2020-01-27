🔥Auschwitz survivor travels back to former hell, 75 years on🔥

Jona Laks could smell the burning flesh as she walked towards death at the Auschwitz crematorium. More than 75 years later, aged 90, she has returned to what was the most notorious Nazi death camp of World War Two’s Jewish Holocaust.

“I can see it now,” she says, gazing upon the crematorium where the corpses of Jews from across Europe who were murdered in gas chambers were later burned in furnaces.

“I saw sparks from the chimney and I could feel the burning flesh. As we got closer I could feel something was going to happen. I started crying. I didn’t want my sisters to see me cry,” Laks said softly. She was to be saved moments later.

The Nazis murdered more than one million people at Auschwitz, nearly all of them Jews. Six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.