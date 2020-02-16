🔥Auschwitz survivor Michael Bornstein on Holocaust deniers🔥

In this web exclusive Michael Bornstein, who was four years old when he was freed from Auschwitz at the end of World War II, tells correspondent Martha Teichner why, for years, he did not talk about his experience in the Nazi concentration camp – and then why, after viewing a Holocaust denier’s website, he stopped being silent. Bornstein is co-author of the New York Times bestselling memoir, “Survivors Club: The True Story of a Very Young Prisoner of Auschwitz.”