🔥Auschwitz museum criticises Hunters TV series over 'dangerous' inaccuracy in Holocaust scenes🔥

The Auschwitz Memorial Museum has objected to a scene in Amazon’s new TV series Hunters, describing the historical inaccuracy as “dangerous.”

The show, which stars Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, follows a group of Jewish people who hunt down former Nazis to exact revenge for the Holocaust.

The controversial scene shows a murderous game of human chess being played in a concentration camp, in which a person is killed whenever a chess piece is lost.

The museum that guards the Auschwitz site, its historic facts and the memory of the victims tweeted about the moment, stating that the victims of the Holocaust should be honoured by “preserving facual accuracy.”

“Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors,” the message read.

“Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature.

“It also welcomes future deniers. We honour the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

The show presents a revisionist take on history (Amazon Studios, Prime Video)

Museum spokesman Pawel Sawicki said on Monday that authors and artists have a special obligation to tell the truth about Auschwitz and that the Hunters authors did not contact the museum for facts.

Sawicki added that “there was no such thing” as a human chess game played in the camps.

Show creator David Weil responded to the criticism in an extended statement, claiming that the show is “not documentary” and “was never purported to be.”

“If the larger philosophical question is can we ever tell stories about the Holocaust that are not documentary, I believe we can and should,” he said.

“Hunters, like a myriad of acclaimed films on the subject, does not always adhere to literal truth in its pursuit of capturing the representational truth of the Holocaust.

Television shows in 2020

“My decision to fictionalise was made in awareness of this debate, and this show takes the point of view that symbolic representations provide individuals access to an emotional and symbolic reality that allows us to better understand the experiences of the Shoah and provide it with meaning that can address our urgent present.”

He added that he was “forever grateful” to the Auschwitz Memorial “for all the important and vital work that they do.”

​With additional reporting by Press Association.