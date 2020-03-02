🔥Aubrey Beardsley review: Dazzling originality in impish genius's seven-year etch🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Aubrey Beardsley was 25 when he died of tuberculosis. His career spanned seven years — but what a life and what a career. He created work of dazzling variety and originality — almost all in black and white — and was the epitome of what critics identified as fin de siècle Decadence, a movement in art reflected in life, or at least in pose.

For detractors, what Oscar Wilde was to literature, Aubrey Beardsley was to art — early notoriety came from his illustrations for Wilde’s Salome.

But there was more to him than the still-shocking picture of Salome leering at the head of the Baptist which advertises the Tate Britain’s new Beardsley exhibition. He had impish wit and filthy imagination, was an affectionate brother and son, and died a Catholic.

The Brighton-born Beardsley absorbed an extraordinary range of influences, and they’re all here. There’s the early Pre-Raphaelitism, channeling his earliest supporter, Burne Jones; the crucial impact of Japanese block prints; the Rococo prints manifest in his fabulous Rape of the Lock series; the Attic pornography in his later illustrations. And he brings to them all, as biographer Matthew Sturgis says, “an unexpected and assymetrical arrangement of space”

Young genius: Portrait of Aubrey Beardsley by Frederick Evans

The great thing about the show is the selection of original works in ink on paper, not just prints from the new mass production photo-mechanical techniques, which he mastered brilliantly. His mischievous priapism is evident in the wonderful detail of King Arthur and the Questing Beast. What strikes you initially is how king and beast eye each other up despondently; only later do you find a delicate phallus worked into the decorative scheme. Later, the curls in his distinctive signature of three vertical strokes take the form of three tiny phalluses. He was master of telling detail as well as dramatic form; in the Toilette of Salome you see authors she reads: de Sade, Zola, The Golden Ass.

As portraitist and caricaturist he was brilliant. He could do colour, as in his bold poster work, but black and white was his forte; few artists have made an expanse of black so telling, as in, say, The Wagnerites. There’s a disapproving note from the Tate identifying possible “stereotypical portrayals of Jewish people” — really? It doesn’t care for his “people of restricted growth” either.

But nothing can detract from the genius revealed in this splendid show, culminating in his Rabelaisian illustrations for the Lysistrata. It’s followed by an account of his posthumous influence, including a caricature by Gerald Scarfe so filthy it’s put behind a curtain.

March 4 to May 25 (tate.org.uk)

