🔥ATP and WTA jointly agree to suspend tennis tournaments until June 7 amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

The ATP and WTA have jointly agreed to suspend the tennis season until early June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both bodies had announced a temporary suspension of all tennis matches and tournaments until April 20 and April 27 respectively amid fears of spreading the Covid-19 virus.

But following the decision from the French Open organisers to move the tournament from May to September, both governing bodies have opted to further delay the return to tennis until June 7.

“After careful consideration, and due to the continuing outbreak of COVID-19, all ATP and WTA tournaments in the Spring clay-court swing will not be held as scheduled” a joint-statement read.

“This includes the combined ATP/WTA tournaments in Madrid and Rome, along with the WTA events in Strasbourg and Rabat and ATP events in Munich, Estoril, Geneva and Lyon.

The French Open – originally planned for May – has already been rescheduled for September 20 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

“The professional tennis season is now suspended through 7 June 2020, including the ATP Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour. At this time, tournaments taking place from 8 June 2020 onwards are still planning to go ahead as per the published schedule.

“In parallel, the FedEx ATP Rankings and WTA Rankings will be frozen throughout this period and until further notice.”

As it stands, Wimbledon will not be affected by the changes in schedule, with the All England Lawn Tennis Club confirming on Tuesday they were continuing with preparations for the Grand Slam as normal.