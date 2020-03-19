🔥Atomic Cowboy closes; postponed concerts include Talib Kweli, Chromeo, Toots & the Maytals🔥

1 of 2

Atomic Cowboy is the Grove neighborhood is closed until further notice in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. With that comes a number of concert postponements at the venue and restaurant that includes the Atomic Cowboy Pavilion and the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy.Postponed, rescheduled and canceled concerts are: — Jake’s Leg’s March 21 concert at the Bootleg moves to Dec. 4– Rhett Price, March 25 at the Bootleg, new date to be announced– Mo Roots Pre-Party, March 27 at the Bootleg, canceled.– Blackwater ‘65, March 28 at the Bootleg, new date to announced– Aqueous, March 31 at the Bootleg, canceled.– Fresh Produce, April 1 at the Bootleg, new date to announced– Daily Bread, April 4 at the Bootleg, new date to be announced– School of Rock Kirkwood, April 5 at the Bootleg, postponed to June 14– Mollie Simms, April 10 at the Bootleg, new date to be announced– Falling Fences, April 11 at the Bootleg, new date to be announced– The Grateful Ball with the Travelin’ McCourys & Larry Keel Experience, April 17 concert at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion moves to June 13– Talib Kweli, April 18 concert at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion moves to Aug. 22– The Infamous Stringdusters, April 19 at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, new date to be announced– Toots & the Maytals, April 23 at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, new date to be announced