🔥Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool preview: Champions League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Liverpool return to the scene of their greatest triumph of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure when the Champions League holders face off against Atletico Madrid and the Wanda Metropolitano.

Some 262 days after beating Tottenham in the same stadium in last season’s final, the Reds are back in Madrid to continue the defence of their sixth title.

Liverpool have already tasted defeat in the Champions League this season – coming in their first game in the competition when going down 2-0 to Napoli – but never has confidence been higher.

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Liverpool Champions League Final | 1/6/2019

Prediction: Atletico 1-2 Liverpool

There is a school of thought at Atletico are the perfect opponents to nullify this Liverpool team, with Diego Simeone’s tactics able to blunt Jurgen Klopp’s fearsome attack, midfield, defence and goalkeeper.

I remain unconvinced, with Atletico no longer the stymie, defensive wall of years past. Liverpool should have enough to win at the Wanda again.

Tickets

Click here for the latest ticket information.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

In Pictures | Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid | 01/02/2020

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Atletico wins: 1

Draws: 2

Liverpool wins: 1

Liverpool and Atleti have faced each other in the Champions League twice before, in the 2008/09 group stage when both games ended 1-1.

Betting Odds

Atletico Madrid to win: 13/5

Liverpool to win: 23/20

Draw: 9/4

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp will have the chance to name what is arguably his strongest starting XI for the first time this season when Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Injuries to the likes of Alisson Becker and Fabinho during the first half of the campaign ensured the German has thus far been unable to put the aforementioned team on the pitch for even a single minute of action in any competition.

But, with a nearly fully-fit squad having been boosted by Sadio Mane’s return from a hamstring problem this weekend, Klopp has the chance to end that peculiar run in the Spanish capital.

That should see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita drop to the bench, but those calls will only boost the manager’s options late in the game against a famously mean Atletico defence.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.