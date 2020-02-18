🔥Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League commentary stream, team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League live commentary stream for Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool.

The Reds return to the scene of their greatest triumph under Jurgen Klopp when they face Atleti in Madrid tonight.

Some 262 days after beating Tottenham in the same stadium in last season’s Final, Liverpool return to continue the defence of their sixth European Cup.

David Lynch and Ben Hayward are at Wanda Metropolitano this evening, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

2020-02-18T13:00:02.060Z

How will Liverpool line up?Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

2020-02-18T12:43:15.680Z

Team news: Klopp to name ‘strongest XI’ for first time this seasonJurgen Klopp will have the chance to name what is arguably his strongest starting XI for the first time this season when Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight. GettyInjuries to the likes of Alisson Becker (above) and Fabinho during the first half of the campaign ensured the German has thus far been unable to put the aforementioned team on the pitch for even a single minute of action in any competition.But, with a nearly fully-fit squad having been boosted by Sadio Mane’s return from a hamstring problem this weekend, Klopp has the chance to end that peculiar run in the Spanish capital.That should see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita drop to the bench, but those calls will only boost the manager’s options late in the game against a famously mean Atletico defence.

2020-02-18T12:40:31.760Z

Can’t see the Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League commentary stream blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.