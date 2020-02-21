🔥Atletico Madrid taunt Liverpool about 'old' Anfield: 'It wouldn't pass the Uefa inspection!"🔥

Atletico Madrid are not scared of visiting an “old” Anfield when they face Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League tie, says president Enrique Cerez.

Saul Niguez’s goal in the fourth minute earned Atletico a deserved win over a below-par Liverpool who failed to register a single shot on target despite boasting 73 per cent possession.

After the game, Diego Simeone claimed his team had won by the time the Liverpool bus had reach the “roundabout next to the stadium” before kick-off, and now Cerez has further stoked the flames ahead of the return leg.

“Anfield is a great stadium but it’s old,” Cerezo told AS. “It probably wouldn’t pass the Uefa inspection if it had to do it.”

On the game, Cerezo added: “He who strikes first strikes hardest. To see our fans so committed to the team was amazing. It was absolutely spectacular.

“There are days when you taste glory and others when you don’t. According to the media, a week ago we were dead and buried and now we are very much alive.

“[Liverpool] had gone 30 games unbeaten and people were saying they are the best team in the world.

“We are happy with the result but we still have another game to go. But we have rediscovered ourselves and that is the best news.”