🔥Atletico Madrid player ratings: Renan Lodi the star in team effort to beat Liverpool🔥

Atletico Madrid became the first team to beat Liverpool’s first team since September as they took a big Champions League advantage to Anfield.

Ben Hayward was at Wanda Metropolitano to run the rule over Diego Simeone’s side.

Jan Oblak 6

Got away with a terrible pass to Salah and was fortunate as Liverpool had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for offside. Caught a cross into the box late and punched a corner clear in added time, but had no save to make all night.

Sime Vrsaljko 6

Shepherded ball out under pressure from Mane just before the break. Made a mess of an attempted shot in a great position early in second half and was solid overall.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Stefan Savic 7

Did well to intercept Origi early in the second half on the edge of the area. Strong in the air all night and made a number of key headers, including one to deny Firmino in added time at the far post.

Felipe 7

Made a strong challenge to muscle Salah off the ball after 15 mins and was an imposing figure at the back for Simeone’s side.

Renan Lodi 8

Delivered a good cross from the left which Morata glanced wide early on. Made an important headed clearance after 20 minutes. Won applause for a great run up the pitch in second half and fired a fine effort wide from distance late on. Excellent at both ends.

(REUTERS)

Koke 7

Tracked back to help Vrasljko on the right in the first, before switching to the left in second as Llorente came on for Lemar. Provided good support for Lodi and set up a promising attack late on.

Thomas Partey 6

Made a number of good interceptions outside area. Won the ball back high up pitch and laid off for Lodi for a chance with 20 minutes left., Dispossessed Origi moments later in deep position and had one long-range effort way off target in added time.

Saul 7

Scored from close range early on. Got back to make a number of important interventions.

(AP)

Thomas Lemar 6

Fired when through on left early on but was offside. Played one really good pass down the left for Lodi. Was replaced by Llorente at half-time.

Alvaro Morata 6

Had good cutback and low shot after 25 minutes. Was caught offside on a number of occasions and slipped over close to penalty spot when he looked to be in for a great chance in the second half. Worked hard defensively.

Angel Correa 7

Went on a good run into box early on as Atleti pressed in the opening minutes. Played a dangerous ball across area from left later on, but was offside. Good low cross straight at Allisson early in second half. Replaced by Costa late on.

(Getty Images)

Substitutes

Marcos Llorente, 7: Came on for Lemar at HT, played on right. Positionally very good as he made a number of interceptions and set up Vrasljko for a decent opportunity as well.

Vitolo, 5: Replaced Morata with 20 minutes left. Wasn’t able to get involved much in attack but helped out defensively and was full of running.

Diego Costa, 5: Came on to huge cheers after 77 minutes and held the ball up well. Spoiled a good break in added time by shooting from distance and well wide when he should have played through Llorente.