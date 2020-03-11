Atletico Madrid stunned Anfield on Wednesday night by scoring three goals in extra time to dump holders Liverpool out of the Champions League.

Ben Hayward was at Anfield to run the rule over Diego Simeone’s side…

Oblak 9

Smart save to keep out a Wijnaldum header early on, incredible stop from Mane second half (although it was offside) and another from Oxlade-Chamberlain. Saved from Wijnaldum in extra time and kept his side in it with a number of incredible interventions. Best in the world.

Trippier 5

Struggled with the pace of the game, lost the ball a number of times and was unable to offer much a threat in attack. Substituted before extra time.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Savic 6

Made key tackle to stop Salah late in first half. Was not afraid to put his head in and made a number of vital interceptions, but lost Wijnaldum for the first goal. Solid performance overall.

Felipe 6

Commanding in the air for much of the night and positionally good, but he struggled to deal with the pace of Liverpool’s forwards.

Lodi 6

Ran with ball more in the second half after an average opening 45 minutes. Made key interception to cut out a Salah ball and later a great sliding challenge to concede a corner. Sent in cross for Saul’s disallowed header.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Correa 6

Back defending very deep on the left for much of the time, he fought hard to win back back high up, moved to attack after Costa went off. Tireless worker.

Thomas 7

Worked hard all night to win the ball back. Was full of running and a strong physical presence in midfield. Looks comfortable against any rival.

Saul 6

Tried a shot from halfway in the second half, but was off target. Volleyed wide later as well. Headed home in added time, but was flagged offside. Kept probing and worked hard defensively.

(Getty Images)

Koke 6

Made a good interception midway through first half, brought ball out well from the back on occasions. Offered good support to Lodi and words of encouragement for his team-mates, but was beaten by a Salah run late on. Solid but unspectacular.

Joao Felix 7

Put Costa through in opening minute for a great chance. Was caught offside on break later in half and had a poor shot straight at Adrian in second half. Was lively, but could not get on the ball enough and he upset Liverpool with some of his theatrics. Reacted quickly to set up Llorente for Atleti’s first.

Diego Costa 5

Fired wide inside 30 seconds and might have done better. Made little impact after that, albeit with not much service. Threw a strop when he was taken off early in the second half.

(AP)

Substitutes

Marcos Llorente, 9: Came on for Costa early in second half. Added quality to Atleti’s midfield, worked hard to track back and produced a fine finish for the goal. Then added a second and set up the third as well. Changed the match in the end.

Sime Vrsaljko, 6: Solid in place of Trippier for extra time.

Alvaro Morata, 8: Was not 100% but came on and gave Liverpool something to think about. Stole the ball to set up Llorente for the second and scored his side’s third in the final minute.

Jose Gimenez, 6: Replaced Correa for second half of extra time and defended wholeheartedly as Atleti held out for a historic win.