🔥Atletico Madrid hold Liverpool off after Saul opener for Champions League advantage🔥

Saul’s early strike handed Atletico Madrid a narrow 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League knockout round first leg.

Liverpool fielded what was arguably their strongest line-up for the first time this season, with Fabinho slotting into the midfield three at the expense of Naby Keita and Sadio Mane returning from a hamstring injury.

But it was Atletico who started the brighter of the two sides and the signs of danger were there when Renan Lodi’s cross eluded Alvaro Morata by a matter of inches.

With only five minutes on the clock, the Spanish giants went ahead. Virgil van Dijk gave away a corner with an unusually panicked clearance and Koke’s delivery caused mayhem in the box before striking Fabinho. Saul reacted first and calmly stroked past Alisson to send the home fans into pandemonium.

That goal only served to increase the decibels inside the already-deafening arena and put Liverpool behind for the first time since they drew 1-1 with Napoli.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The holders found themselves up against a resilient backline, camped on the edge of their own box in two banks of four. But when Liverpool lost possession, Morata and Angel Correa looked ready to pounce.

And the former missed a huge opportunity to make it 2-0 when he capitalised on an error from van Dijk only to see his effort blocked by Alisson.

Liverpool were struggling to find a way past the Atletico blockade in front of Oblak and it proved again when Salah, some 12 yards out, saw his goalbound effort hit Felipe rather than the back of the net.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Klopp took decisive action at the break, replacing Mane with Divock Origi who had proven his capability of grabbing a crucial goal in the past.

But their best chance fell to Salah when he was found by Joe Gomez with a deep cross only for the Egyptian to glance his header wide of the target.

Atletico continued to sit deep and frustrate the Merseyside outfit and with Salah failing to make an impact, Klopp sent on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Captain Jordan Henderson came the closest to levelling the score, volleying wide from Origi’s cross, and the Reds were dealt a big blow when the midfielder went off with an injury.

With Simeone proving to be Atleti’s biggest cheerleader, encouraging more noise from the supporters, his side responded with some tireless work off the ball to nullify Liverpool’s front three.

Meanwhile, his opposite number Klopp threw his hands up in frustration after seeing the referee award fouls against his players and the home side – buoyed by their noisy supporters – held out for an impressive, hard-fought victory, leaving Liverpool with work to do in the second leg at Anfield.

Relive the goals and action with our LIVE blog…

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-18T21:53:51.013Z

FULL TIME | Atletico Madrid 1-0 LiverpoolSaul’s strike hands Atletico a deserved victory after a monumental defensive effort.Just one shot on target for Liverpool – but they’ve got the second leg at Anfield to bounce back. A frustrating night for the Reds all in all – and only their second defeat of the season with their senior players.

Photo: AP

2020-02-18T21:51:57.640Z

90+3 mins: Crucial header from Vrsaljko!Alexander-Arnold floats a deep cross to the far post and the Croatian heads it away with Firmino waiting behind him.

2020-02-18T21:49:57.483Z

90 mins: What a waste for Atletico.They’ve got men over on the break but Costa, some 30 yards out, goes for goal and his team-mates are absolutely fuming.Four minutes to go.

2020-02-18T21:45:31.000Z

87 mins: Liverpool are working extremely hard to find in-roads in the defence but it’s just not happening and Gomez gives away a needless free-kick when he fouls Vitolo in an aerial challenge.

2020-02-18T21:42:15.393Z

83 mins: Klopp is absolutely fuming on the touchline after Thomas appears to bring down Chamberlain but no free-kick is awarded.Simeone responds with a dance along the technical area and waves for the fans to increase the noise again.

2020-02-18T21:37:26.323Z

79 mins: Another blow for Liverpool because Henderson is down injured and Fabinho has gestured towards the bench.What a blow that would be – and he does come off with Milner on in his place.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-18T21:36:32.170Z

David Lynch on that Salah substitution”Liverpool 1-0 down and desperate for an away goal and Klopp takes off Mane and then Salah! It’s an unusual change from the German but perhaps he is eyeing a change of shape that can improve the visitors’ fortunes creatively.”

SUBS

2020-02-18T21:36:02.266Z

77 mins: A big ovation for Correa and rightly so, he’s covered every blade of grass.But it’s an even bigger welcome for Diego Costa as he makes his first appearance since November.

2020-02-18T21:35:00.603Z

76 mins: Appeals for handball against Thomas from Henderson but if anything, the Liverpool captain touches the ball with his arm.

2020-02-18T21:31:39.000Z

73 mins: Henderson inches wide!Origi makes a nuisance of himself and sends a teasing cross into Henderson, who tries to place his volley into the far corner but it’s just wide!

SUBS

2020-02-18T21:30:46.000Z

72 mins: Klopp makes another big call – Salah OFF, and on goes Oxlade-Chamberlain.My oh my.

2020-02-18T21:30:01.000Z

71 mins: Lodi just wide!The Brazilian full-back has had a fine game on that left flank and nearly adds his name to the goalsheet, powering an effort towards the far corner from 25 yards but it flashes wide.Alisson probably would have saved that one.

Photo: AFP

SUBS

2020-02-18T21:28:42.000Z

70 mins: Right, a bit of confusion there on our part!Vitolo comes on Morata, not Correa.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-18T21:28:40.606Z

David Lynch at the Wanda Metropolitano”Yesterday, Klopp described playing this Atletico Madrid side as “one of the most difficult things in the life of a football player”. He wasn’t wrong. “Liverpool are seriously struggling to create anything against a massed defence and, as their desperation grows, so does the chance that they will be caught out on the counter. It’s going to need a moment of genius or a horrible error to give the Reds a goal here.”

2020-02-18T21:26:23.000Z

68 mins: Morata slips at the vital moment!What a chance for Atletico. Lodi bursts in behind Alexander-Arnold and the flag stays down! He cuts it back to Morata, who has to re-adjust his feet and just when he goes to pull the trigger, loses his footing on the slippery surface.

2020-02-18T21:22:03.936Z

63 mins: The crowd have raised the roof with deafening chants for about two minutes now and it seems to be giving the players a lift.Liverpool still yet to truly test Oblak.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-18T21:20:45.950Z

Ben Hayward at the Wanda Metropolitano”The pattern of the first half has continued in the second. Liverpool with a lot of the ball now, but Atletico are so well-positioned in defence. Savic has won a number of key headers at the back and Llorente, who replaced Lemar at the break, has given Simeone’s side another shield. Home fans still in good voice with half an hour left.”

2020-02-18T21:18:37.603Z

60 mins: Robertson swings a decent ball into the left channel and Origi is quick to get on the end of it, but Oblak races off his line to put him off and he runs it out.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-18T21:17:10.026Z

58 mins: Liverpool are playing into Atletico’s hands here as Gomez catches Morata and picks up a yellow card. He’s having a tough evening here in Madrid.

2020-02-18T21:14:16.740Z

55 mins: Liverpool have taken the game by the scruff of its neck but they’re not finding the space they need to conjure up a chance.All 11 players are in Atletico’s defensive third. Quite incredible.

Can’t see the Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.