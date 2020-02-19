🔥Atletico Madrid fans set the tone as Liverpool are defeated by an archetypal Diego Simeone display🔥

Diego Simeone had promised Liverpool a very different experience on the Reds’ return to the Wanda Metropolitano and the Argentine was true to his word.

Outside the stadium, scene of June’s Champions League final win over Tottenham for Jurgen Klopp’s side, thousands of Atletico Madrid fans lined the streets and lit up the sky with bright flares on Tuesday night.

Inside five minutes, Saul Niguez netted from a corner after an intense start from the Rojiblancos and in the remainder of the match, Simeone’s side shut up shop in a performance reminiscent of their most memorable European nights.

“We started winning the game at the roundabout when we arrived on the bus,” the Argentine said afterwards. “We encountered a great amount of people. In my eight years here, we have never had a reception like that.”

And it continued during the match itself. After a spectacular mosaic before kick-off in which fans held 60,000 cards aloft to create a sea of red and white, the supporters stayed vocal throughout.

“They will not will walk alone,” read the front cover of Madrid-based sports paper AS on Tuesday morning. And they did not.

The home side soaked up the pressure after their early goal to seal a 1-0 win and for all their problems in the current campaign, this was classic Atletico. If you were to create a parody of a game in the Simeone era, it would probably look like this.

Simeone’s side are adrift in LaLiga and had been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by a third-tier team (Cultural Leonesa), but the Argentine was in bullish mood ahead of this match.

“I don’t see pessimism,” he had said on Monday. “I see optimism, emotion.”

He certainly saw that on Tuesday night. Everybody did.

“It’s not the best night ever because we didn’t win a trophy,” he added afterwards. “But there are nights you don’t forget. The best side in the world came here, and we beat them.”

Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico

Buoyed by their brilliant fans, Atletico’s players took up perfect positions in defence and did not allow Liverpool a single shot on target – even though the Reds dominated possession.

“It was like they go constantly to the petrol station and we only had one tank,” Klopp said of the atmosphere. “That’s the emotion, using the crowd, using their stadium.

“We speak about the power of Anfield and fans. Tonight we saw it here too.”

In the final question of his post-match press conference, Simeone was asked by an English journalist about Anfield and whether he was worried by the Reds’ history of comebacks at their famous home.

“I’m not thinking about that,” he replied

In Pictures | Atletico vs Liverpool | 18/02/2020

Of course he is not. Atletico are in for a tough night in three weeks’ time, but the Rojiblancos have given themselves a strong chance of upsetting another of Europe’s elite teams.

Since Simeone arrived as coach in December 2011, it is what they do.