As Georginio Wijnaldum leapt highest to head home an Anfield goal that brought Liverpool level in a Champions League knockout tie, fans will have thought the parallels obvious.

Only last season, the Dutchman did exactly that en route to a famous semi-final win over Barcelona that set the Reds up to lift the trophy in June.

Here, it was the first rather than the third goal of an evening, but surely the outcome would be the same? Not quite.

By the end, supporters were reminded of another European tie from a far less enjoyable period in the club’s history – a Europa League semi-final in 2010.

Then, as with tonight, Atletico Madrid visited Merseyside holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg; they were also pegged back during the 90 minutes before going behind in extra-time that evening, too.

And, unfortunately for the hosts, the similarities did not end there.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Just as they had done through Diego Forlan a decade ago, the Spaniards found the response – Marcos Llorente taking on the role of hero with a quickfire brace that broke Liverpool hearts.

In truth, it was less than the Reds deserved for an outstanding performance across 120 minutes that were mostly characterised by Simeone’s men hanging on by the skin of their teeth.

During a run that has seen them reach back-to-back finals in European football’s top competition in the last two seasons, Klopp’s team have somehow managed to fight off the inevitable fact that sometimes luck can go against you.

Here, courtesy of an ill-timed injury to Alisson Becker and a misplaced pass from his replacement Adrian San Miguel, they were given a harsh reminder of the role fate can play.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Now all that’s left for the Merseyside club’s fans is the consolation of a first league championship in 30 years.

You imagine they would have taken that if offered it at the start of the season.