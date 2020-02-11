🔥Athletic Club striker Aritz Aduriz on Copa del Rey: We're sick of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything🔥

Athletic Club striker Aritz Aduriz believes the Copa del Rey’s new format has enriched the competition and says it makes a change from Barcelona and Real Madrid always winning.

Valencia won the Copa last season, but Barca had claimed the trophy four times in a row before that and Madrid won it in 2011 and 2014.

Neither of Spain’s two biggest clubs will get their hands on the trophy this time around, though, after Los Blancos lost at home to Real Sociedad last Thursday and Athletic beat Barca at San Mames later on the same night.

Athletic now meet Granada over two legs in the semi-finals, with the first match to take place in Bilbao on Wednesday night, with Real Sociedad up against Segunda side Mirandes in San Sebastian on Thursday.

Aduriz, who turned 39 on Tuesday, said at the gala for Panenka magazine: “The cup has not lost prestige, on the contrary. It has acquired more worth. We’re a bit sick of seeing Barca and Madrid win it all.

“It’s great to see competitions with more dynamism. In England, you see it. It’s enriching. People like the new format.”

The Basques beat Barca thanks to an Inaki Williams goal in added time in front of a record crowd at San Mames and Aduriz said: “Beating Barca is amazing. Imagine doing it in the last minute and qualifying for a semi-final…”

Barca are searching for a striker after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the season and Aduriz has been linked with the Blaugrana in the past, but said: “I’m not up to that kind of pace. I imagine they will look for something good.”

And on the prospect of winning the Copa, he said: “In the beginning, it was a fantasy. Now it’s closer, but it’s very hard. Imagine retiring from football and winning a title.

“It’s the dream of any player. Taking out the gabarra (the famous barge on which Athletic traditionally celebrate their trophies) would be something magical.”