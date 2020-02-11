🔥Athletic Bilbao vs Granada preview: Copa del Rey semi-final prediction, live stream, team news, betting odds🔥

Athletic Bilbao will hope to move closer to their first Copa del Rey Final since 2015 when they take on LaLiga rivals Granada on Wednesday night.

Gaizka Garitano’s side stunned Barcelona in the quarter-finals thanks to Inaki Williams’ stoppage-time strike in a 1-0 win at San Mames.

A potential Copa final against Basque rivals Real Sociedad awaits if they can find a way past plucky Granada, who knocked out holders Valencia with a last-gasp winner from Roberto Soldado.

Unlike the previous round, the semi-finals will consist of two-legged ties, with Athletic in front of their own fans first before the return leg on March 5.

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Venue: San Mames Stadium​

Kick-off time: 8pm​ GMT

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Granada

Athletic only lost twice at home in the whole of 2019, showing how San Mames has once again become a place to be feared.

With the blistering pace of Williams up front and the consistency of key men Raul Garcia and Inigo Martinez, the Basque outfit should have no trouble in securing a commanding lead in the first leg.

Team news

Oscar De Marcos is the only long-term absentee for head coach Garitano, who has almost a full squad to choose from.

Iker Muniain and Dani Garcia are suspended for one LaLiga match after each picking up five yellow cards this season, but the pair are free to play in the Copa as the suspension does not carry over.

Predicted Athletic Bilbao XI (3-4-2-1): Unai Simon; Nunez, Yeray, Inigo Martinez; Capa, Dani Garcia, San Jose, Berciche; Muniain, Raul Garcia; Williams

In Pictures | Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona | 06/02/2020

Live stream

The match is not available to watch live in the UK, but you can follow Standard Sport’s live blog with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward.

Betting Odds

Athletic Bilbao to win: 4/5

Granada to win: 5/1

Draw: Between 12/5 & 5/2

