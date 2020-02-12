🔥Athletic Bilbao vs Granada LIVE: Copa del Rey semi-final commentary stream, team news and score today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Copa del Rey coverage of Athletic Bilbao vs Granada LIVE.

Gaizka Garitano’s side stunned Barcelona in the quarter-finals thanks to Inaki Williams’ stoppage-time strike in a 1-0 win at San Mames.

A potential Copa final against Basque rivals Real Sociedad awaits if they can find a way past plucky Granada, who knocked out holders Valencia with a last-gasp winner from Roberto Soldado.

Unlike the previous round, the semi-finals will consist of two-legged ties, with Athletic in front of their own fans first before the return leg on March 5.

With kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT

2020-02-12T09:18:20.436Z

How they got here: Granada 2-1 ValenciaWins over L’Hospitalet, Tamaraceite, Badalona and Badajoz set up a last eight meeting with holders Valencia. Former Valencia striker Roberto Soldado hit a double as he came back to haunt his old club.The ex-Tottenham man struck deep into stoppage to end Valencia’s cup defence and keep Granada on course for a first Copa del Rey final since 1959.

2020-02-12T09:11:04.176Z

How they got here: Athletic Bilbao 1-0 BarcelonaAthletic Bilbao saw off Intercity then Sestao convincingly before needing penalties in successive Copa del Rey wins over Elche then Tenerife to set up their quarter-final meeting with Barcelona. A last-minute header from Iñaki Williams handed Athletic Bilbao a shock win over the 30-time Copa del Rey winners. They weathered a storm before snatching it deep into injury time.

2020-02-12T09:03:09.940Z

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Copa del Rey semi-final between Athletic Bilbao and Granada.

Can't see the Athletic Bilbao vs Granada LIVE: Copa del Rey commentary stream, team news and score today blog?

TV channel and live stream info

The match is not available to watch live in the UK, but you can follow Standard Sport’s live blog with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward.

Team news and predicted lineups

Oscar De Marcos is the only long-term absentee for head coach Garitano, who has almost a full squad to choose from.

Iker Muniain and Dani Garcia are suspended for one LaLiga match after each picking up five yellow cards this season, but the pair are free to play in the Copa as the suspension does not carry over.

Granada coach Diego Martinez could be without right-back Dimitri Foulquier due to a family problem.

“The person always comes before the footballer. We respect that. We will wait until the final moment,” he said.

With reserve right-back, Quini, sidelined with a long-term injury, Granada may switch to three at the back or use on-loan central defender Jesus Vallejo on the right.

Centre-back Neyder Lozano and midfielder Fede Vico are also still out.

Predicted Athletic Bilbao XI (3-4-2-1): Unai Simon; Nunez, Yeray, Inigo Martinez; Capa, Dani Garcia, San Jose, Berciche; Muniain, Raul Garcia; Williams

Predicted Granada XI (3-4-3): Rui Silva; Vallejo, Duarte, German; Victor, Gonalons, Herrera, Neva; Puertas, Soldado, Machis.