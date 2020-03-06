🔥Athletic beat Granada to set up all-Basque Copa del Rey final with Real Sociedad🔥

Athletic Club are through to the Copa del Rey on away goals after a late strike from Yuri Berchiche broke Granada hearts in the teams’ semi-final second leg at Los Carmenes on Thursday.

The Basques took a slender 1-0 lead into this match after Iker Munian’s strike separated the sides at San Mames three weeks ago and it looked like Gaizka Garitano’s side might pay for their poor finishing in Bilbao as Granada too the lead early in the second half.

Darwin Machis crossed from the left and Carlos Fernandez glanced a superb header past Unai Simon to level the tie after 48 minutes and Granada had almost half the match left at home to add to their tally.

Diego Martinez’s men were on top as well as Athletic tired and when German Sanchez headed a second from a corner with 14 minutes left, Granada’s fans were ready to celebrate a first Copa del Rey final appearance since 1958-59.

But they were cruelly denied as Mikel Vesga freed Yuri and the full-back cut in from the left before beating Rui Silva with a fierce low shot from a tight angle after 81 minutes.

Garitano’s side survived some late pressure though four minutes of added time and it was heartbreaking for Granada and their fans in the end as Athletic advanced to the final, where they will meet Basque rivals Real Sociedad in Seville on April 18.