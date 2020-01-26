🔥Athletes, fans mourn death of retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant🔥

Katie McInerney, Assistant Sports Editor
3: 39 PM
Kobe Bryant, Lakers legend, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.
Condolences poured in upon the sports world hearing the news.
Tom Brady shared an old photo of himself and Bryant at a game.
A number of Celtics expressed incredulity at the news.
Marcus Smart:
Please God no…
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2020
Jayson Tatum:
Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true… I’m sick to my stomach right now
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020
Enes Kanter:
Someone please tell me this Kobe news ain’t real
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020
Carsen Edwards:
Nah can’t be true..
— Carsen Edwards (@Cboogie_3) January 26, 2020
Vincent Poirier:
No way ?!?!
— Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) January 26, 2020
Grant Williams:
Lord tell me it’s not true plz plz plz tell me it’s fake.
— Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 26, 2020
Tacko Fall:
No way…
— Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) January 26, 2020
Daniel Theis:
RIP Kobe Bryant 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ktPu0YjDPr
— Daniel Theis (@dtheis10) January 26, 2020
Former Celtics also chimed in about the news.
Bill Russell:
Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr
— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020
Paul Pierce:
This is not real right now
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
Kendrick Perkins:
Speechless….
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 26, 2020
Tony Allen:
We all mourn the death of @kobebryant. My heart goes out to his family. May he rest in peace.
— Tony Allen (@aa000G9) January 26, 2020
Cedric Maxwell:
I’m heart broken. Totally heart broken.
Everyone in #Boston is draped in purple & gold today for #Kobe.
Prayers To the Bryant family, the #Lakers family and the entire #NBA community.
God bless. #RIPMAMBA #RIPKobeBryant #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/raC0UcuIu0
— Cedric Maxwell (@cedricmaxwell81) January 26, 2020
And NBA stars around the league expressed their sadness.
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid:
Man I don’t even know where to start I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!
RIP LEGEND
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young:
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic:
NO PLEASE
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson:
I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020
Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert:
Enjoy every single day people, we are always too worried about things that are actually not that important. Life is precious and you never now when it’s gonna end.
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 26, 2020
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban:
We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020
Julian Edelman:
RIP to the legend. Terrible terrible news. Thoughts are with the family. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/dd1FMyKqQ7
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 26, 2020
Sony Michel:
RIPMamba
— Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) January 26, 2020
James White:
Dammmm man not Kobe!
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 26, 2020
Ja’Whaun Bentley:
no words.
— Ja’Whaun Bentley (@NVBentley33) January 26, 2020
Duron Harmon:
Today is a sad day. RIP Kobe.
— Duron Harmon (@dharm32) January 26, 2020
