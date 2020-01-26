🔥Athletes, fans mourn death of retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant🔥

Kobe Bryant, Lakers legend, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

Condolences poured in upon the sports world hearing the news.

Tom Brady shared an old photo of himself and Bryant at a game.

A number of Celtics expressed incredulity at the news.

Marcus Smart:

Please God no… — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2020

Jayson Tatum:

Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true… I’m sick to my stomach right now — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020

Enes Kanter:

Someone please tell me this Kobe news ain’t real — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020

Carsen Edwards:

Nah can’t be true.. — Carsen Edwards (@Cboogie_3) January 26, 2020

Vincent Poirier:

No way ?!?! — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) January 26, 2020

Grant Williams:

Lord tell me it’s not true plz plz plz tell me it’s fake. — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 26, 2020

Tacko Fall:

No way… — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) January 26, 2020

Daniel Theis:

RIP Kobe Bryant 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ktPu0YjDPr — Daniel Theis (@dtheis10) January 26, 2020

Former Celtics also chimed in about the news.

Bill Russell:

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

Paul Pierce:

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Kendrick Perkins:

Speechless…. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 26, 2020

Tony Allen:

We all mourn the death of @kobebryant. My heart goes out to his family. May he rest in peace. — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) January 26, 2020

Cedric Maxwell:

I’m heart broken. Totally heart broken. Everyone in #Boston is draped in purple & gold today for #Kobe. Prayers To the Bryant family, the #Lakers family and the entire #NBA community. God bless. #RIPMAMBA #RIPKobeBryant #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/raC0UcuIu0 — Cedric Maxwell (@cedricmaxwell81) January 26, 2020

And NBA stars around the league expressed their sadness.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid:

Man I don’t even know where to start I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young:

— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic:

NO PLEASE — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson:

I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert:

Enjoy every single day people, we are always too worried about things that are actually not that important. Life is precious and you never now when it’s gonna end. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 26, 2020

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban:

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

And other Patriots shared their memories and appreciation.

Julian Edelman:

RIP to the legend. Terrible terrible news. Thoughts are with the family. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/dd1FMyKqQ7 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 26, 2020

Sony Michel:

RIPMamba — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) January 26, 2020

James White:

Dammmm man not Kobe! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 26, 2020

Ja’Whaun Bentley:

no words. — Ja’Whaun Bentley (@NVBentley33) January 26, 2020

Duron Harmon: