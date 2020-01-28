🔥Atari are opening eight ‘gaming hotels’ and they look like giant Atari logos🔥

Their console business might not be what it was, but Atari are opening a chain of hotels that will also be used for esports events.

Unlikely as it might seem that title is 100% accurate. Old school console brand Atari is opening a chain of hotels across America that claim to be a ‘one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination’.

Apart from being regular hotels, with the Atari logo forming part of the exterior design, they’ll including special VR and AR experiences and will be used as gaming venues for esports events.

Which sounds about the least likely way to get a good night’s sleep we can imagine.

‘When creating this brand-new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the ‘nostalgic and retro meets modern’ look and feel we were going for,’ said GSD Group partner Napoleon Smith III – who also happens to be the executive producer of the last Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

The first hotel will open in Phoenix, Arizona this summer, with the other seven scheduled for Austin, Texas; Chicago; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas; San Francisco; San Jose, California, and Seattle.

The official website is already live, so this does seem to be more than just wishful thinking, although there’s no indication of pricing and the photo is just a 3D render.

The Atari of today is not really the same company as existed in the 80s, but instead French company Infogrames using the same name and logo.

Their attempts to revive the brand over the decades has never really borne much fruit, although there has been some interest in their revamped Atari VCS, which is due out this year and uses a Linux operating system to play modern games and streaming service.

