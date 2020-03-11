🔥Atalanta's Josip Ilicic scores four goals vs Valencia as Champions League dream continues at empty Mestalla🔥

Valencia’s Champions League dreams died at an empty Mestalla on Tuesday night as Josip Ilicic hit four goals to earn Atalanta an amazing 4-3 win, a 8-4 aggregate victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Albert Celades’ side has lost 4-1 in the first leg at San Siro and their hopes of a comeback were made more difficult as this match was played behind closed doors due to the threat of coronavirus.

And Valencia got off to the worst possible start as Mouctar Diakhaby brought down Ilicic inside two minutes and the Slovenian striker sent his penalty straight down the middle and past Jasper Cillessen to give Atalanta the lead.

Kevin Gameiro levelled for Valencia after 21 minutes as Atalanta failed to deal with a Rodrigo Moreno through ball and he took a touch before firing past Marco Sportiello.

Diakhaby then gave away another needless penalty as VAR intervened to punish the defender’s handball before the interval and Ilicic slotted this one low to Cillessen’s right as the Dutchman dived the other way.

Valencia started the second half with intent and Gameiro equalised with a powerful header from a Ferran Torres cross after 51 minutes.

Ferran then lobbed the onrushing Sportiello to give the Spanish side a glimmer of home as he made it 3-2, but they still needed three more because Atalanta had the extra away goal.

And Ilicic made sure there was no chance of it happening anyway as he ran to the edge of the area and lashed a powerful drive past Cillessen and into the corner.

That was hit hat-trick, but he had not finished yet and made it 4-3 on the night as he curled into the corner with his left foot from inside the box with eight minutes left.

Gameiro then missed a wonderful chance in added time, but Valencia were well beaten over two legs and Atalanta march on to make history as they advance to the last eight with an incredible 8-4 aggregate success.

