🔥Atalanta vs Valencia preview: Champions League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Atalanta and Valencia will rate their chances of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals with a welcome draw as the knockout stages begin.

The Serie A side scrapped through after a stunning comeback from three defeats to reach this stage, and will find themselves as favourites despite Valencia’s superior experience at this level.

Los Che topped a group which contained Chelsea and Ajax and may relish a return to European competition amid an inconsistent domestic campaign.

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Venue: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Valencia

This looks to have home win written all over it. The hosts are in fine form, with their most recent result a huge come-from-behind win over Roma. Valencia are struggling at the back, shipping goals at quite a rate.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Atalanta wins: 1

Draws: 0

Valencia wins: 0

These two teams have met just once before, a pre-season friendly in 2017 which the Italian side won 2-1 at the Mestalla.

Team news

Atalanta come into the tie with a fully-fit squad, with Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic pushing for a start.

Valencia have far more troubles, with Gabriel Paulista and Ezequiel Garay ruled out in defence. Eliaquim Mangala should come in.

