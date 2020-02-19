🔥Atalanta vs Valencia LIVE: Champions League commentary stream, latest score and goals🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League live commentary stream for Atalanta vs Valencia.

Both teams will rate their chances of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals with a welcome draw as the knockout stages begin.

The Serie A side scrapped through after a stunning comeback from three defeats to reach this stage, and will find themselves as favourites despite Valencia’s superior experience at this level.

Los Che topped a group which contained Chelsea and Ajax and may relish a return to European competition amid an inconsistent domestic campaign.

2020-02-19T18:19:52.750Z

Valencia pulled off a bit of a surprise on the final day of the group stage to qualify top of one of the more intriguing groups. Their win over last season’s semi-finalists Ajax was enough to secure top spot in a group that also included Lille and Chelsea.

2020-02-19T18:01:27.116Z

2020-02-19T17:35:54.996Z

2020-02-19T17:19:21.713Z

What a massive night this is for Atalanta. Their first ever Champions League adventure looked done and dusted when they lost their first three group games, and yet here they are, in the last-16 after a remarkable turnaround, and with just about as kind a draw as they could have asked for…

2020-02-19T17:12:18.196Z

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Atalanta vs Valencia.We will bring you the latest team news in the build-up to kick-off.

Team news

Atalanta come into the tie with a fully-fit squad, with Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic pushing for a start.

Valencia have far more troubles, with Gabriel Paulista and Ezequiel Garay ruled out in defence. Eliaquim Mangala should come in.

