🔥Atalanta thrash Valencia to send big Champions League message in first ever knockout game🔥
Valencia have given themselves a mountain to climb in their Champions League last-16 tie away to Atalanta following a 4-1 defeat at San Siro on Wednesday night.
The Italian side took the lead after 16 minutes when Hans Hateboer got in front of Jose Gaya to poke a shot into the corner following an inswinging cross into the six-yard box..
Goalkeeper Jaume Domenech got a hand to it, but could not prevent it from going in and the goalkeeper was furious at his defenders as Josip Ilicic fired in from just inside the box three minutes before half time.
Valencia had their moments too, but Atalanta again dominated at the start of the second half and scored a third when Remo Freuler was given space to curl home from the edge of the area after 58 minutes.
Hateboer then ran down the left and hit a fourth five minutes later and Atalanta’s fans were in dreamland.
Substitute Denis Cherysev pulled one back with a low strike from distance at the other end and Albert Celades’ side missed further chances in the closing stages, leaving themselves with a huge task at Mestalla in three weeks’ time to make it into the quarter-finals. @here Atalanta-Valencia
FULL TIME
2020-02-19T21:54:30.533Z
FULL TIME | Atalanta 4-1 Valencia
2020-02-19T21:52:00.566Z
90 mins + 1: Into four minutes of added time at San Siro…
2020-02-19T21:48:45.640Z
88 mins: Cheryshev unable to get onto a low cross from the right…
2020-02-19T21:48:15.436Z
85 mins: Valencia still pushing. Another goal would give Celades’ side a fighting chance at Mestalla…
2020-02-19T21:47:23.880Z
83 mins: Mouctar Diakhaby down and is hurt, but the centre-back looks like he will carry on here…
SUBS
2020-02-19T21:45:11.833Z
81 mins: Ruslan Malinovsky on for Papu Gomez, who leaves to an ovation at San Siro…
YELLOW CARD
2020-02-19T21:43:34.333Z
79 mins: Hans Hateboer booked for bringing down Cheryshev with a tactical foul…
2020-02-19T21:37:04.663Z
76 mins: Free-kick to Valencia deep on the right. Dani Parejo plays it in and it’s headed away. The midfielder crosses it in a second time and again it’s blocked but only as far as Soler, who shoots low and wide from the edge of the box…
SUBS
2020-02-19T21:35:26.970Z
75 mins: A change for Atalanta as Duvan Zapata replaces Caldara…
2020-02-19T21:34:51.780Z
74 mins: Wass plays the ball in from the right and it’s blocked, but Valencia appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. VAR says no…
SUBS
2020-02-19T21:33:32.216Z
73 mins: Maxi Gomez is replaced by Kevin Gameiro…
2020-02-19T21:32:23.743Z
71 mins: Two more shots blocked as Valencia seek a second. Quite the game, this…
2020-02-19T21:31:55.216Z
70 mins: Valencia almost have another! Gollini saves from Cheryshev, who looks certain to score…
2020-02-19T21:28:37.980Z
GOAL67 mins: Cherysehev, who had replaced Guedes after Atalanta’s fourth goal, gives Valencia a lifeline as he fires in a low shot from outside the area. An away goal, at least, for the Spanish side…
GOAL!
2020-02-19T21:27:04.406Z
GOAL | Atalanta 4-1 Valencia | Denis Cheryshev 66′
2020-02-19T21:25:02.330Z
GOAL64 mins: Or is it? Hateboer runs down the left and beats Jaume at his near post with a fierce shot which does in off the keeper’s knee. VAR is checking something, but it stands!
GOAL!
2020-02-19T21:23:41.700Z
GOAL | Atalanta 4-0 Valencia | Hans Hateboer 63′
2020-02-19T21:21:43.483Z
61 mins: Gollini with a fine save to deny Maxi Gomez at the other end! Valencia definitely need to score here to give themselves a chance…
2020-02-19T21:19:32.593Z
GOAL59 mins: Valencia not tight enough again and they are punished! Freuler curls a beautiful shot into the top corner from the edge of the box on the left side. Golazo, but again Jaume is unhappy at his defenders…
GOAL!
2020-02-19T21:18:27.646Z
GOAL | Atalanta 3-0 Valencia | Remo Freuler 58′
