🔥Atalanta thrash Valencia to send big Champions League message in first ever knockout game🔥

Valencia have given themselves a mountain to climb in their Champions League last-16 tie away to Atalanta following a 4-1 defeat at San Siro on Wednesday night.

The Italian side took the lead after 16 minutes when Hans Hateboer got in front of Jose Gaya to poke a shot into the corner following an inswinging cross into the six-yard box..

Goalkeeper Jaume Domenech got a hand to it, but could not prevent it from going in and the goalkeeper was furious at his defenders as Josip Ilicic fired in from just inside the box three minutes before half time.

Valencia had their moments too, but Atalanta again dominated at the start of the second half and scored a third when Remo Freuler was given space to curl home from the edge of the area after 58 minutes.

Hateboer then ran down the left and hit a fourth five minutes later and Atalanta’s fans were in dreamland.

Substitute Denis Cherysev pulled one back with a low strike from distance at the other end and Albert Celades’ side missed further chances in the closing stages, leaving themselves with a huge task at Mestalla in three weeks’ time to make it into the quarter-finals. @here Atalanta-Valencia

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-19T21:54:30.533Z

FULL TIME | Atalanta 4-1 Valencia

2020-02-19T21:52:00.566Z

90 mins + 1: Into four minutes of added time at San Siro…

2020-02-19T21:48:45.640Z

88 mins: Cheryshev unable to get onto a low cross from the right…

2020-02-19T21:48:15.436Z

85 mins: Valencia still pushing. Another goal would give Celades’ side a fighting chance at Mestalla…

2020-02-19T21:47:23.880Z

83 mins: Mouctar Diakhaby down and is hurt, but the centre-back looks like he will carry on here…

SUBS

2020-02-19T21:45:11.833Z

81 mins: Ruslan Malinovsky on for Papu Gomez, who leaves to an ovation at San Siro…

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-19T21:43:34.333Z

79 mins: Hans Hateboer booked for bringing down Cheryshev with a tactical foul…

2020-02-19T21:37:04.663Z

76 mins: Free-kick to Valencia deep on the right. Dani Parejo plays it in and it’s headed away. The midfielder crosses it in a second time and again it’s blocked but only as far as Soler, who shoots low and wide from the edge of the box…

SUBS

2020-02-19T21:35:26.970Z

75 mins: A change for Atalanta as Duvan Zapata replaces Caldara…

2020-02-19T21:34:51.780Z

74 mins: Wass plays the ball in from the right and it’s blocked, but Valencia appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. VAR says no…

SUBS

2020-02-19T21:33:32.216Z

73 mins: Maxi Gomez is replaced by Kevin Gameiro…

2020-02-19T21:32:23.743Z

71 mins: Two more shots blocked as Valencia seek a second. Quite the game, this…

2020-02-19T21:31:55.216Z

70 mins: Valencia almost have another! Gollini saves from Cheryshev, who looks certain to score…

2020-02-19T21:28:37.980Z

GOAL67 mins: Cherysehev, who had replaced Guedes after Atalanta’s fourth goal, gives Valencia a lifeline as he fires in a low shot from outside the area. An away goal, at least, for the Spanish side…

GOAL!

2020-02-19T21:27:04.406Z

GOAL | Atalanta 4-1 Valencia | Denis Cheryshev 66′

2020-02-19T21:25:02.330Z

GOAL64 mins: Or is it? Hateboer runs down the left and beats Jaume at his near post with a fierce shot which does in off the keeper’s knee. VAR is checking something, but it stands!

GOAL!

2020-02-19T21:23:41.700Z

GOAL | Atalanta 4-0 Valencia | Hans Hateboer 63′

2020-02-19T21:21:43.483Z

61 mins: Gollini with a fine save to deny Maxi Gomez at the other end! Valencia definitely need to score here to give themselves a chance…

2020-02-19T21:19:32.593Z

GOAL59 mins: Valencia not tight enough again and they are punished! Freuler curls a beautiful shot into the top corner from the edge of the box on the left side. Golazo, but again Jaume is unhappy at his defenders…

GOAL!

2020-02-19T21:18:27.646Z

GOAL | Atalanta 3-0 Valencia | Remo Freuler 58′

