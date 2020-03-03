at-least-seven-dead-as-deadly-tornado-rips-through-homes-in-nashville

At least seven people have died after at two tornadoes ripped through homes in central Tennessee.

One of the tornadoes caused around 40 buildings to collapse in Nashville.

Authorities are reporting fatalities as they search the wreckage for injured people. 

More to follow…

