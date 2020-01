At least seven people are feared to have been killed after a huge fire tore through a boat dock.

The blaze destroyed the dock in Scottsboro, Alabama, in the early hours of Sunday, with at least seven people who lived there known to be unaccounted for.

A further seven have been taken to local hospitals.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Nicklaus said it was too early to start speculating about a possible cause for the fire.

