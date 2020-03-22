At least 22 virus cases in St. Louis County; ten in St. Louis

City Marshall Tiara Stevenson (right) measures Josh Stockton’s temperature before he enters City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

St. Louis County Public Health Department co-director Spring Schmidt, left, answers a question from the press as St. Louis County Executive Sam Page listens during a press conference held to provide an update on local coronavirus cases at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin on Monday, Mar. 09, 2020. Page reinforced that washing your hands is one of the best options to avoid becoming sick. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

St. Louis County officials on Saturday announced eight additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 17. However, the state announced total county cases including results from private labs, bringing the total to at least 22. The St. Louis Department of Health reported 10 positive cases in the city, up three from Friday. Meanwhile, the state confirmed 90 cases as of Saturday night; Friday night it had reported 73. The county had announced 10 total cases on Friday, but one of those people has relocated out of state, the statement said.The eight additional county cases include a person 20-29 years old that is travel-related. The rest of the cases are of unknown origin. They include two people in their 50s, three people in their 40s, and two people in their 30s.On Friday, the St. Louis County Department of Health fielded a total of 413 calls.“As anticipated, the ability to provide reliable statistics pertaining to pending tests or tests sent for analysis has significantly diminished,” the statement said. “This is an encouraging step as more people are being tested by more health care professionals; however, it has an adverse effect on the accuracy of the numbers. Additionally, the statistics provided are not reflective of the epidemic, rather they are reflective of the information now available.”The city reported 14 pending test results and 72 people being monitored.

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

Diva Drive-Up at Hamburger Mary's

DoorDash delivery person Carolyn Crusoe (left) watches drag queens Tiffany T. Hunter and Dominique Sanchez perform in front of Hamburger Mary’s to attract customers to place curbside orders on Friday, March 20, 2020, along Washington Avenue. St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Diva Drive-Up at Hamburger Mary's

Drag queen Tiffany T. Hunter performs in front of Hamburger Mary’s to attract customers to place curbside orders on Friday, March 20, 2020, along Washington Avenue downtown. St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Dive Drive-Up at Hamburger Mary's

Drag queens Danielle Hunter, left, Nina DiAngelo deliver a curbside meal to customer Suzanne on Friday, March 20, 2020, outside Hamburger Mary’s along Washington Avenue downtown downtown. The queens danced outside to try to drum up business. St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Diva Drive-Up at Hamburger Mary's

Drag queens Nina DiAngelo, Tiffany T. Hunter and Danielle Hunter perform in front of Hamburger Mary’s to attract customers to place curbside orders on Friday, March 20, 2020, along Washington Avenue downtown. St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

