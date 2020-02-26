🔥At least 17 killed in violent clashes in India’s capital🔥

As President Trump wrapped up his first official visit to India, clashes erupted in India’s capital city of New Delhi between opponents and supporters of India’s new citizenship law, leaving at least 17 dead and more than 150 injured.

The clashes involved Hindus and Muslims in Muslim-majority neighborhoods about 11 miles from where Mr. Trump stayed and conducted meetings. Authorities have started releasing the details of those killed in the clashes, said New Delhi Television (NDTV), and four have been identified. Two men, an auto rickshaw driver and a handicrafts trader are Muslim, while two others, a marketing executive and a policeman are Hindu.

The demonstrations against the law have led to other violent protests since it passed in December, but demonstrations had been mostly peaceful in New Delhi. The Citizenship Amendment Act provides a path to citizenship for some immigrants from India’s neighboring nations – as long as they’re non-Muslim. The Indian government says the law’s aim is to protect other religious minorities and that most of its Muslim immigrants come from primarily other Muslim countries. Opponents argue the law goes against the country’s constitution, which states India is a secular nation. Critics of the law say that means India cannot exclude immigrants based on religion. When asked about the attacks at a press conference earlier in the day, Mr. Trump said he hadn’t discussed individual attacks with Prime Minister Modi and that it was “up to India”. “If we look back and look at what’s going relative to other places especially, they have really worked hard on religious freedom,” Mr. Trump said.NDTV reported that three of its reporters and a cameraman had been attacked in the riots, and were asked to “prove their religion.” The network said more than 150 people, including a child, had been injured as armed mobs swept through sections of northeast Delhi with reports of stone throwing, arson, and vandalism.There are also reports of tear gas being fired at protesters, and violent clashes between protesters and the outnumbered police. The government issued orders late Monday evening in India banning large gatherings across the northeast area of the city.Police were initially slow to respond to the demonstrations, according to NDTV.

As the violence continues into its third day, authorities say they have now deployed enough forces and are working to get the situation under control.