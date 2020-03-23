🔥At least 11 Alberta medical professionals have COVID-19 after attending Edmonton curling bonspiel🔥

EDMONTON — Eleven Alberta medical professionals who played in a bonspiel in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said that the investigation into the event, which ran March 11 to 14, found that there were 11 cases where Alberta health-care workers staff — out of 47 who had attended the event — tested positive for COVID-19.

Hinshaw made the announcement at her daily updates on the outbreak, which has now sickened more than 300 Albertans. She said that some of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had seen patients last week.

“Absolutely this is a concern that public health is addressing,” she said. “All who were participants are self-isolating at home.”

All 72 participants of the bonspiel have been contacted, Hinshaw said, and said there’s no further public health risk. She said some of those who’ve now tested positive would have had contact with patients.

“There is follow-up going on with anyone they were in contact with while they were symptomatic.”

Several health-care workers in Saskatchewan also tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the event, said reports.

At the time of the bonspiel, the Alberta government had advised against events of more than 250 people and gatherings of 50 or more for essential staff.

“All we can do at this point is learn from it and go forward,” said Hinshaw.

• Email: tdawson@postmedia.com | Twitter: tylerrdawson