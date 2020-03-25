🔥At-home weights, Harry Potter audiobooks and a booze ban: personal trainer Alice Liveing's isolation plan🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In our A Day Well Spent With… series we take you through the exercise and wellbeing routines of people we follow in the fitness and beauty industry. So, given the current circumstances, we thought we’d shift it slightly to give you a sneak peek into how London’s top wellness experts are keeping fit and happy behind closed doors.

Today we caught up with personal trainer, author and podcaster Alice Liveing over the phone, who shared the equipment she’s using in her makeshift at-home gym, her top reading list picks and why she’s having a booze-free quarantine.

How I’m structuring my day…

Because I see clients at the gym I’m never really at home, I usually leave the house at like 6am in the morning and won’t usually come home until 5pm so it does feel like a weird shift.

I thrive off routine and having structure so I’ve really tried to retain that and create new one at-home. So still setting an alarm, previously we’d get up at 6am, now it’s 6.30am just because we’re not commuting. But sticking to the morning routine, have a coffee, then train for an hour, have breakfast and then start to work.

I’ve been breaking my day into manageable chunks, to set myself targets throughout the day. So for example work 10am-12pm then have lunch, then work 1pm-3pm, then go for a walk, then work from 4pm-6pm​.

How I’ve adapted my training…

Usually I would train four to five times a week at the gym, lifting heavy weights, using a barbell, basically throwing stuff around the gym! We’ve adapted that, I’ll do a weights-style workout every morning with what we’ve got, which is:

2x8kg kettlebells

1x20kg kettlebell

1 set of 12.5kg dumbbells

1 set of 22.5kg dumbbells

1 set of sliders

Resistance bands

I’ll break the workout into supersets (where you pair two exercises together, like a squat and a push up) and then do a little bit of conditioning at the end. I’m going to start doing live workouts in the evening via my Instagram.

The only difference with being on the gym floor is that I’m not lifting as heavy, so I’m just doing more reps. It might not be what is going to get you super, super strong, but I think over the next couple of weeks, all of us are just trying to maintain the fitness we had before self-isolation.

Then I’m just trying to move as much as possible, so going for one walk once a day and when I’m in the flat every hour I get up, walk around and have a stretch.

The podcasts and boxsets getting me through…

I absolutely love Fortunately with Jane, it’s so good! Two journalists just sit and chat with a guest and it’s absolutely hilarious – definitely one to lift the spirits. Another thing that I’m loving is re-listening to the Harry Potter audiobooks – they’re really comforting to listen to. This morning couldn’t sleep, I woke up really early so I just put my headphones in and fell straight back to sleep.

I got loads of books before we went into lockdown and I’ve got my bookshelf next to my bed, so there are loads I’m dying to read. I’ve got Girl, Women, Other, by Bernardine Evaristo; How to Argue with a Racist by Adam Rutherford; and The Science of Staying Well by Dr Jenna Macciochi. One of the chapters is about the connection between exercise and immunity, and how you can bulletproof you immunity, which is why I’m so passionate about keeping people moving over the next few weeks. I’m not saying doing exercise is going to protect you from getting sick but if we can all keep ourselves moving then the better off we will be.

Self-care to me right now is…

Taking a bath, I’ve definitely been having a lot more of those recently and we’ve also just started watching Game of Thrones, which we’re really behind on but everyone is telling me that I’m going to absolutely love. It’s nice over the next few weeks, as we have such a long stint ahead of us, to have a really long series to get stuck into. So every night we look forward to sitting down and watching an episode – that’s my evening self-care.

The silver lining of all of this is I’m able to cook every single meal from scratch which I don’t usually have the luxury of as I’m always running around London. We’ve got a veg delivery box because supermarkets are a nightmare at the moment. Usually they deliver to 5-star restaurants, so the quality is amazing. This morning I worked out then I had a protein shake and a bowl of fresh fruit, for lunch I’m having an omelette with loads of vegetables and tonight we’re having seabass and roasted califlower with cavolo nero.

In terms of skincare, I’m not really putting make up on but I’m trying to stick to my morning and evening routine, though I have been doing the odd face mask and hair mask in middle of day which is lovely. I use mostly a skincare brand called Exuviance.​

We’re also not boozing! We’re not drinking any alcohol at all and it just shows you you don’t really need it, there are lots of positives to not going out.

My mentality is, I’m trying to be very glass-half full about the situation. It’s an amazing opportunity to sleep loads, exercise and get loads of work done, just focus on what we can do rather than what we can’t, we’ll get back to that.

When we’re able to, we’ll all realise how lucky we are to be able to step outside and go to a nice cafe and see our family and go to the gym – I think it’ll make us much more appreciative.