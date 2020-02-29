At home: Couple blend families, styles in Holly Hills home they’ve grown to love

The master bathroom on the second floor includes double glass sinks, good lighting and plants. Growcock and Gordon repurposed leftover hardwood flooring found in a neighboring house to create the backsplash and pitched cove ceiling.

Mary Jo likes to sit on the custom-built curved window seat to watch the birds that gather in her backyard filled with sustainable plants. To read and hand sew, she moves to the vintage blue club chair in the opposite corner, its swing arm lamp illuminating her work.