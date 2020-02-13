🔥Aston Villa vs Tottenham preview: Premier League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Tottenham can move to within one point of fourth-placed Chelsea with a win over Aston Villa this weekend.

In a mirror of the opening day fixtures, Spurs travel to Villa Park to face Dean Smith’s struggling side.

Winning points despite putting in unconvincing displays as been the order of the day for Spurs of late and Villa are perfectly capable of punishing another sloppy showing.

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020

Venue: Villa Park

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham

Aston Villa’s form has improved of late with three wins from their last seven but haven’t taken a point off the top six yet this season. This should continue on Sunday.

Tickets

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.​

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Aston Villa wins: 14

Draws: 15

Tottenham wins: 36

Spurs have lost just one of their last 18 games with Villa, a run dating back almost 12 years.

Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win: 31/10

Tottenham to win: 20/23

Draw: 14/5

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange.

Team news

Aston Villa’s injury list is not getting any shorter, with Jed Steer (calf), Keinan Davis (thigh) and John McGinn (ankle) still a few weeks away. Danny Drinkwater (calf) could return while Ezri Konsa (thigh) has been training.

Tottenham will welcome Ben Davies (ankle) back into the squad after a three-month absence, but there are concerns over Giovani Lo Celso (thigh) and Erik Lamela (groin) ahead of the weekend. Steven Bergwijn is available.

