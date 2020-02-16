🔥Aston Villa vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League live commentary stream for Aston Villa vs Tottenham.

News of Manchester City’s two-season Champions League ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules means that, for clubs like Spurs, finishing fifth could secure a spot at the top-table of European football next season.

Jose Mourinho’s side currently occupy sixth spot, but will move fifth – and within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea, with a win today.

But Villa have Premier League survival to play for, and Dean Smith’s side will be looking to make home advantage count today.

Dan Kilpatrick is at Villa Park this afternoon, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

SPURS NEWS

2020-02-16T10:04:37.770Z

Team news: Will Ndombele start?The big question for Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is whether to continue with Tanguy Ndombele from the start after his frustrating yet occasionally brilliant hour against Southampton.The Portuguese is unlikely to consider Ndombele fit enough to start both Sunday’s trip to Villa Park and subsequent Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Tuesday, and the Frenchman feels better suited to a home European match, leaving a midfield of fit-again Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Dele Alli at Villa Park.GettyDele will definitely be available, despite the Football Association’s ongoing investigation into his Snapchat video about the coronavirus outbreak.Elsewhere, Mourinho faces a decision at left-back with Ben Davies fit again. The Welshman is likely to go straight back into the team, with Japhet Tanganga returning to deputise against Leipzig.Steven Bergwijn is available again after missing the win over Saints and he will surely return to the front three, along with Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura.

SPURS NEWS

2020-02-16T10:01:29.883Z

How will Tottenham line up?Standard Sport’s predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Dele, Winks, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Lucas, Son

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-15T22:54:10.006Z

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League live commentary stream for Aston Villa vs Tottenham.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.