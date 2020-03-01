🔥Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE: Carabao Cup Final commentary steam, team news and latest build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Carabao Cup Final commentary stream.

The first trophy of the English domestic season is up for grabs on Sunday as Aston Villa take on Manchester City in the League Cup.

James Robson will be at Wembley Stadium, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

Kick-off is 4.30pm GMT.

How to watch the match

TV Channel: Coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT on Sky Sports Football, providing two-hours of build-up before kick-off at 4.30pm. Sky Sports is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Radio: You can listen to match on BBC Radio Five Live from 4pm, or from 1pm on talkSPORT.

Match highlights

Match highlights will not be broadcast on terrestrial TV, but you will be able to watch them for free on Sky Sports’ Official Youtube channel.